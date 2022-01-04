DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years.

Shares of DBL opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

