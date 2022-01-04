Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 252,106 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.51. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

