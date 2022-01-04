Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

