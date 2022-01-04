Duality Advisers LP Buys 63,713 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 240.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

