Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 51,716 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1,796.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

