Duality Advisers LP Has $4.32 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of NOV worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 45.2% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 28.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

