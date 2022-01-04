Duality Advisers LP Purchases 2,469 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

AME opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.