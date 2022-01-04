Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 169.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of EQR opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $91.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

