Duality Advisers LP Takes $4.19 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

POOL opened at $550.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

