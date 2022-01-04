Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

