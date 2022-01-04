Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Up 81.3% in December

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Duddell Street Acquisition news, insider Millennium Management Llc acquired 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $304,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSAC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

DSAC remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 80,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

