Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading Up 2.9%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.60. Approximately 772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

About Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

