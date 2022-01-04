Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 461.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

