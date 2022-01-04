Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $371,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

