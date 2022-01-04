Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $377,000 Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.