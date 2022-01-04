Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $451,000 Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 241.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

