Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $463,000 Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.30 and a beta of 1.58. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 800.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

