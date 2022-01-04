Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 569 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

