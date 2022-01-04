Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

