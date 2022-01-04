Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $75,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $408.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.92. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

