E.B. Tucker Acquires 1,900 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352,426 shares in the company, valued at C$3,112,626.43.

CVE:MTA opened at C$8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.61 million and a P/E ratio of -31.86. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.74 and a one year high of C$16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.29.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

