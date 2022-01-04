E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY remained flat at $$13.94 during trading on Thursday. 56,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
