E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY remained flat at $$13.94 during trading on Thursday. 56,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

