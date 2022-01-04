East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 82,850.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EJPRY opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

