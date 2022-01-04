easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($10.11) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 741.46 ($9.99).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 615.40 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 563.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 724.05. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,035.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.