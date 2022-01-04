Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 2.4% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $229.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

