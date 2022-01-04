Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.91

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 1222545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 31.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

