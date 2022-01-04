EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDPFY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. 35,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,708. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

