Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

