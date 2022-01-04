Efinity (EFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.40 or 0.08199491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,649.21 or 1.00225202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007477 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.