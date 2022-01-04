Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

