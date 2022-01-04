Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.58

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.58 and last traded at $179.21, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.26.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

