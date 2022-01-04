Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the November 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EEGI traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. 148,304,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,383,844. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

Get Eline Entertainment Group alerts:

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.