Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.43

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 1755593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.45.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,980,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,308,000 after purchasing an additional 323,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,393,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,263 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,065,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,135,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,774,000 after purchasing an additional 471,832 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.