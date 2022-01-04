Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Down 8.9%

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.45. 3,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

