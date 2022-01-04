Enigma (ENG) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $264,529.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00290331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010321 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003475 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

