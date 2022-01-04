Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $274.42 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00005973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,734,705 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

