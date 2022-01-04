Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Environmental Impact Acquisition shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 62,525 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 64.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 705,357 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 6,130.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 674,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 663,346 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,327,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,214,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 9.7% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 548,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

