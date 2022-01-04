Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several brokerages have commented on EVA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSE EVA opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

