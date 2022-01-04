Enzyme One Day Volume Reaches $8.67 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $91.09 or 0.00198062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $163.29 million and $8.67 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

