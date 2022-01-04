ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the November 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.89. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 25,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

