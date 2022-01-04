Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 66.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 209,717 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,883.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 630,451 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 43.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.