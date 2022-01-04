ESBC Price Tops $0.0216 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $665,685.72 and $56,574.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

