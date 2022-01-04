ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ESSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,854. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $639,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

