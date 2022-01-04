EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,570. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

