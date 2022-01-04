Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, an increase of 1,254.4% from the November 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.6 days.

Europcar Mobility Group stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

