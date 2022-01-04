Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, an increase of 1,254.4% from the November 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.6 days.
Europcar Mobility Group stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.
About Europcar Mobility Group
