Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 869,344 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

