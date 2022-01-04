Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE AQUA opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

