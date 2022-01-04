ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,444.60 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $286,444.60 and $1,382.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001349 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

