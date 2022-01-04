Exeedme (XED) Reaches Market Cap of $22.03 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $447,918.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.04 or 0.08181598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00080064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.88 or 0.99950719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.