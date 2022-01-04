ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.20

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.20 and last traded at $144.86, with a volume of 149967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $8,169,860. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ExlService by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ExlService by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.