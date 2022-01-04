ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.20

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.20 and last traded at $144.86, with a volume of 149967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.
The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $8,169,860. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ExlService by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ExlService by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
